Studio Series Drift In-Hand Images



More... More Studio Series news today from the TFCN Facebook page as we have quite an extensive in-hand look at the upcoming Studio Series Drift! This red and black incarnation of the Cybertronian samurai is based on his appearance in the fifth film The Last Knight and transforms into his car mode rather than his helicopter mode featured in the fourth film. In addition to coming with his twin swords, Drift also comes with the three baby Dinobots from the junkyard scenes. Check out the pics after the jump and share your thoughts in the discussion below!The post Studio Series Drift In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/