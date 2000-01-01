Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Mpm 05 trade for ss blackout.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:41 PM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,331
Mpm 05 trade for ss blackout.
Each covers shipping.
I think thats an even trade.
Pm for picks.
I cant find any in mb.
Please help a guy out.
Thanks
Barricade mpm 05 is misb.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Leader Class LOT - Optimus Prime - Megatron - Starscream
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-04 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece mp12j gold Sideswipe misb
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.