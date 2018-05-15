Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H1 Legends Scaled G1 Bumblebee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,273
Newage H1 Legends Scaled G1 Bumblebee


Legends scaled market has proved to be really competitive, and now we have another third party company showing off a new mold. Newage H1 have shared images of their Legends scale G1 Bumblebee prototype. The images were uploaded via Weibo, and we are sure many fans will love this small cute rendition of Bumblebee. Only 6 cm tall in robot mode and 2.7 cm wide in car mode, this mold really catches the original cartoon design, specially on the car mode. A jetpack for robot mode is also included. Some comparison shots let us see the scale compared with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H1 Legends Scaled G1 Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Leader Class LOT - Optimus Prime - Megatron - Starscream
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-04 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece mp12j gold Sideswipe misb
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.