Legends scaled market has proved to be really competitive, and now we have another third party company showing off a new mold. Newage H1 have shared images of their Legends scale G1 Bumblebee prototype. The images were uploaded via Weibo
, and we are sure many fans will love this small cute rendition of Bumblebee. Only 6 cm tall in robot mode and 2.7 cm wide in car mode, this mold really catches the original cartoon design, specially on the car mode. A jetpack for robot mode is also included. Some comparison shots let us see the scale compared with » Continue Reading.
The post Newage H1 Legends Scaled G1 Bumblebee
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.