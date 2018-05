Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,273

Newage H1 Legends Scaled G1 Bumblebee



Legends scaled market has proved to be really competitive, and now we have another third party company showing off a new mold. Newage H1 have shared images of their Legends scale G1 Bumblebee prototype. The images were uploaded via



The post







Only 6 cm tall in robot mode and 2.7 cm wide in car mode, this mold really catches the original cartoon design, specially on the car mode. A jetpack for robot mode is also included. Some comparison shots let us see the scale compared with other Legends scale figures. No release date or price have been announced yet, but we will keep you updated. Check out the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.