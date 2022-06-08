TFW user NickKnack13 has let us know on the boards today that upon asking about Transformers preorders at his local EBGameStop store, a listing for an as-of-yet unknown item entitled “TRA GEN SDCC 1” was mentioned by the cashier and ordered by him, with a price of $109.99 CAD. While the product is anyone’s guess at the moment, Hasbro did recently announce
that they will be returning to SDCC this year, so hopefully we’ll receive info on it soon. Take this as a rumor for now and stay tuned for more SDCC news as we get closer to the » Continue Reading.
