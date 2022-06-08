Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TRA GEN SDCC 1 Listing Discovered
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,463
TRA GEN SDCC 1 Listing Discovered


TFW user NickKnack13 has let us know on the boards today that upon asking about Transformers preorders at his local EBGameStop store, a listing for an as-of-yet unknown item entitled “TRA GEN SDCC 1” was mentioned by the cashier and ordered by him, with a price of $109.99 CAD. While the product is anyone’s guess at the moment, Hasbro did recently announce that they will be returning to SDCC this year, so hopefully we’ll receive info on it soon. Take this as a rumor for now and stay tuned for more SDCC news as we get closer to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TRA GEN SDCC 1 Listing Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:34 PM   #2
delrue
Masterpiece
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,080
Re: TRA GEN SDCC 1 Listing Discovered
$110? So it will be a Voyager class this year.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,306
Re: TRA GEN SDCC 1 Listing Discovered
Quote:
Originally Posted by delrue View Post
$110? So it will be a Voyager class this year.
HAH
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.