Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling in Sault Ste Marie!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:43 PM   #1
Sodooecarbone
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Sault Ste Marie
Posts: 19
Selling in Sault Ste Marie!
Bought a house, Renovations are pricy, have to sell some of the collection.

4th Party

Jinbao Devastator with upgrades $125

KO OS Dinobots (combiner wars) $60

Impactor $30
Arcee $20
Ultra Magnus $60
Optimus prime $80
Wheeljack $25
Hoist $30
Grapple $30
Hound $30
Tiger tracks $30
Prowl $20
Inferno $30
Ironhide $30
Huffer $20
Astrotrain $60
Hotlink $60
Reflector set $90
Sound blaster $50
Shockwave $60
Soundwave set $100
Megatron $25
Starscream $30

Headmasters
Brainstorm $30
Chromedome $25
Hardhead $25
Fangcry $25

Earth rise beasts
Megatron $50
Optimus $20

Studio series
Hot rod $25
Grimlock $50
Constructions $25 each
Bumblebee Optimus $30

Prefer local pickup but can offer free shipping through my workplace.

Open to offers
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 9F8A87BA-21E0-4625-9DFE-678F18FB4125.jpg Views: 7 Size: 19.8 KB ID: 52079   Click image for larger version Name: E15044D5-660C-4B7F-B2A8-2F89184D77BC.jpg Views: 7 Size: 20.3 KB ID: 52080   Click image for larger version Name: EAD2DD21-504C-4808-875E-4344A52D5586.jpg Views: 8 Size: 19.7 KB ID: 52081   Click image for larger version Name: 669D1994-F1B5-4EB6-BB53-5AFEF5E81994.jpg Views: 8 Size: 20.8 KB ID: 52082   Click image for larger version Name: E1AA9F95-CB37-4CEE-8136-0E558FEEC5B5.jpg Views: 8 Size: 20.2 KB ID: 52083  

Click image for larger version Name: 9619BD5F-AD7C-4660-9A08-88E659D0ED1B.jpg Views: 8 Size: 20.0 KB ID: 52084   Click image for larger version Name: 1B3B6AFC-6449-405C-8798-AE05E5511E14.jpg Views: 9 Size: 19.4 KB ID: 52085  
Last edited by Sodooecarbone; Today at 03:54 PM.
Sodooecarbone is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.