Selling in Sault Ste Marie!
Bought a house, Renovations are pricy, have to sell some of the collection.
4th Party
Jinbao Devastator with upgrades $125
KO OS Dinobots (combiner wars) $60
Impactor $30
Arcee $20
Ultra Magnus $60
Optimus prime $80
Wheeljack $25
Hoist $30
Grapple $30
Hound $30
Tiger tracks $30
Prowl $20
Inferno $30
Ironhide $30
Huffer $20
Astrotrain $60
Hotlink $60
Reflector set $90
Sound blaster $50
Shockwave $60
Soundwave set $100
Megatron $25
Starscream $30
Headmasters
Brainstorm $30
Chromedome $25
Hardhead $25
Fangcry $25
Earth rise beasts
Megatron $50
Optimus $20
Studio series
Hot rod $25
Grimlock $50
Constructions $25 each
Bumblebee Optimus $30
Prefer local pickup but can offer free shipping through my workplace.
Open to offers
