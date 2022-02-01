Selling in Sault Ste Marie!

Bought a house, Renovations are pricy, have to sell some of the collection.



4th Party



Jinbao Devastator with upgrades $125



KO OS Dinobots (combiner wars) $60



Impactor $30

Arcee $20

Ultra Magnus $60

Optimus prime $80

Wheeljack $25

Hoist $30

Grapple $30

Hound $30

Tiger tracks $30

Prowl $20

Inferno $30

Ironhide $30

Huffer $20

Astrotrain $60

Hotlink $60

Reflector set $90

Sound blaster $50

Shockwave $60

Soundwave set $100

Megatron $25

Starscream $30



Headmasters

Brainstorm $30

Chromedome $25

Hardhead $25

Fangcry $25



Earth rise beasts

Megatron $50

Optimus $20



Studio series

Hot rod $25

Grimlock $50

Constructions $25 each

Bumblebee Optimus $30



Prefer local pickup but can offer free shipping through my workplace.



Open to offers

