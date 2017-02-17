Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece Skywarp MP-11SW Photo Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,017
Masterpiece Skywarp MP-11SW Photo Review


Today TFW2005 is taking a look at the recently reissued Takara-Tomy MP-11SW Masterpiece Skywarp. This is a reissue of Takara’s upgraded Skywarp figure, one that was going for crazy coin on the secondary market. He sports a relatively toon accurate deco in black and purple. The seekers may been reaching peak exposure, but this is a core piece that any MP collector should have so if you missed it, now’s the time! Weve done up a detailed gallery so head on over to Reflector @ TFW2005 and check out 60+ images of MP11SW Masterpiece Skywarp in action! Hes in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Skywarp MP-11SW Photo Review appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-6 Thundercracker Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Tarantulas Fox Kids Repaint MOSC MOC SEALED
Transformers
Takara-Transformers-Beast-Wars-Neo-BIG-CONVOY-VS-MAGMATRON VS Set
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave and Buzzsaw (Hasbro - 1984) 100% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime Second release TRU MP-10 MP10
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager class Broadside & Blunderbuss
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.