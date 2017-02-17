Today TFW2005 is taking a look at the recently reissued Takara-Tomy MP-11SW Masterpiece Skywarp. This is a reissue of Takara’s upgraded Skywarp figure, one that was going for crazy coin on the secondary market. He sports a relatively toon accurate deco in black and purple. The seekers may been reaching peak exposure, but this is a core piece that any MP collector should have so if you missed it, now’s the time! Weve done up a detailed gallery so head on over to Reflector @ TFW2005 and check out 60+ images of MP11SW Masterpiece Skywarp in action
