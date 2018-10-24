|
Transformers G1 Reissue Minibots Out In Australia
Ozformers member doublespy has spotted
*Transformers G1 Reissue Minibots at a Cotton On clothing store in Australia. Site admin griffin-of-oz stated the following: Australia is only expected to get the Minibots from the various “Walmart” reissues, and now they have been found, as an online exclusive to the Cotton On clothing store chain. Two weeks ago, the reissue Minibots (Bumblebee, Swerve, Tailgate, Outback) were found on the website of the clothing store Cotton On. Unfortunately, they sold out in under 12 hours… before I had a chance to post it here as news. Now it looks like they are back » Continue Reading.
