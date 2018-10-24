Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,307

Transformers: The Last Knight Allspark Tech Sqweeks Found At US Retail



One of the last in the line;*Transformers: The Last Knight Allspark Tech Sqweeks has been found at US retail. The figure may have been sighted in Canada, UK and Germany, but its presence in the Unites States is few and far between. It so happens that 2005 Boards Member*Fc203 spotted the figure twice within a month at Ross and Marshalls; going at a discounted price tag of $8.99. Happy Hunting, folks.



