|
Takara Tomy Legendary Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Blacklai’s Toybase
, we have a great gallery of in-hand images of*Takara Tomy Legendary Optimus Prime. Legendary Optimus Prime*is a complete new mold that uses the Age Of Extinction Voyager Evasion Mode Optimus Prime mold as the basis for a bigger and improved toy with several new features, colors and parts. A very nice rendition of Optimus Prime, now part of the Bumblebee Movie line in Japan. The shots let us see the great details and poseability of this mold. Several comparison size pictures next to MPM Beetle Bumblebee, AOE Evasion Mode Optimus Prime, MPM Optimus Prime and » Continue Reading.
