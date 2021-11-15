Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,436

Transformers voice actor Michael Bell to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022



TFcon is very happy to announce Michael Bell the voices of Prowl, Sideswipe, Bombshell, Brainstorm, First Aid, Scrapper, and Swoop in Transformers Generation 1 will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Duke in GI Joe, Lance in Voltron, plus Grouchy, Lazy and Handy Smurf in The Smurfs. Michael will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for exact times.



The post







More... TFcon is very happy to announce Michael Bell the voices of Prowl, Sideswipe, Bombshell, Brainstorm, First Aid, Scrapper, and Swoop in Transformers Generation 1 will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Duke in GI Joe, Lance in Voltron, plus Grouchy, Lazy and Handy Smurf in The Smurfs. Michael will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for exact times. » Continue Reading. The post Transformers voice actor Michael Bell to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________