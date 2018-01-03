Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
Yesterday, 04:56 PM
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,367
Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
I didn't see this added for 2018, so here ya go!
Yesterday, 05:01 PM
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,367
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
So a bit of a splurge today using some Christmas money:
POTP Grimlock, Slug, Swoop
RID Activator Strongarm
-- I bought these at TRU in two transactions and used $20 off $50 coupons for both. I basically got the two deluxes free!
BW Transmutate
-- From a local collectibles shop. A bit of a "grail" purchase for me.
Yesterday, 07:43 PM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,244
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
The elusive little bastard is finally mine. Oh, and he has elbow articulation! Is that a first for a Rescue Bot?
Yesterday, 08:18 PM
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,513
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
Picked these up today. Got my sunstreaker thanks to Down_shift.
Matrix_Holder
Yesterday, 09:12 PM
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,408
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pascal
The elusive little bastard is finally mine. Oh, and he has elbow articulation! Is that a first for a Rescue Bot?
I would think so
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Matrix_Holder
Picked these up today. Got my sunstreaker thanks to Down_shift.
Gotta try this shot myself.
