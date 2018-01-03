Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 04:56 PM   #1
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,367
Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
I didn't see this added for 2018, so here ya go!
Check out my feedback thread!
Old Yesterday, 05:01 PM   #2
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,367
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
So a bit of a splurge today using some Christmas money:

POTP Grimlock, Slug, Swoop
RID Activator Strongarm
-- I bought these at TRU in two transactions and used $20 off $50 coupons for both. I basically got the two deluxes free!

BW Transmutate
-- From a local collectibles shop. A bit of a "grail" purchase for me.
Check out my feedback thread!
Old Yesterday, 07:43 PM   #3
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,244
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
The elusive little bastard is finally mine. Oh, and he has elbow articulation! Is that a first for a Rescue Bot?

Coming soon: rien pantoute.
Old Yesterday, 08:18 PM   #4
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,513
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
Picked these up today. Got my sunstreaker thanks to Down_shift.



[{o}] Currently looking 4 [{o}]
My Customs Thread:


http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=28223
My collection showcase
Facebook :https://www.facebook.com/matrixholder.prime
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Matrix_Holder
PS3 :Matrix_Holder
YouTube Channel: MatrixHolder
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...603#post357603 Sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=matrix_holder feedback
Old Yesterday, 09:12 PM   #5
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,408
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2018 Edition
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
The elusive little bastard is finally mine. Oh, and he has elbow articulation! Is that a first for a Rescue Bot?
I would think so

Originally Posted by Matrix_Holder View Post
Picked these up today. Got my sunstreaker thanks to Down_shift.

Gotta try this shot myself.
