iBooks has uploaded the preview for the next issue of IDW Publishing's Optimus Prime, which marks the beginning of the book's next major arc, "The Falling." Kei Zama returns to interiors as Caminus's Mistress of Flame remembers her past and her first encounter with a Prime: specifically, Onyx Prime! It's a story that's been in the making for several years, and you can read the first three pages after the break before picking the issue up on January 17.





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.