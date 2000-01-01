Hasbro Prime Masters Liege Maximo, Micronus and Vector Prime
They lack articulation and full transformations but they are the neatest little guys I have seen in a long while. A bit bigger than a can of tuna from the Tuna Standard, they are delicious packed full of fun. I absolutely love Cloudburst (Micronus) since I have the original from all those years ago. Skullgrin (Liege Maximo) and Metal Hawk (Vector Prime) are also excellent and I can't wait to see (and get) the rest of the Pretenders... er... Prime Masters.