Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Hasbro Prime Masters Liege Maximo, Micronus and Vector Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 08:18 PM   #1
Longshot
Energon
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 832
Hasbro Prime Masters Liege Maximo, Micronus and Vector Prime
They lack articulation and full transformations but they are the neatest little guys I have seen in a long while. A bit bigger than a can of tuna from the Tuna Standard, they are delicious packed full of fun. I absolutely love Cloudburst (Micronus) since I have the original from all those years ago. Skullgrin (Liege Maximo) and Metal Hawk (Vector Prime) are also excellent and I can't wait to see (and get) the rest of the Pretenders... er... Prime Masters.
Longshot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara-Tomy Masterpiece Tranformers MP-04 Optimus Prime W. Trailer In Box
Transformers
Vtg Voltron ?? 3rd Dimension 12" Action Figure, Trendmasters, Transformers, Mint
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Rodimus Prime
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime AUTHENTIC Not Complete
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Megatron 100% Complete Partially Unused Stickers!
Transformers
VINTAGE 1974 TRANSFORMERS TAKARA JAPANESE DIACLONE LASERBEAK IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.