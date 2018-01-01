|
Optimus Primal Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight
Kabam*has delivered the January update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, with the inclusion of Maximal Commander Optimus Primal.* You will be able to add Optimus Primal to your ranks of playable characters from the morning of 4th January 2018. Primal has got his classic design from the Beast Wars cartoon for both his robot and gorilla modes. The full Bot Intel Report with can be found*here
*at the official Forged To Fight website. You can also read on for the full profile and stats after the jump and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards!
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.