Yesterday, 06:20 PM #1 Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,494 Optimus Primal Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight





Kabam has delivered the January update to Transformers: Forged to Fight players, with the inclusion of Maximal Commander Optimus Primal. You will be able to add Optimus Primal to your ranks of playable characters from the morning of 4th January 2018. Primal has got his classic design from the Beast Wars cartoon for both his robot and gorilla modes. The full Bot Intel Report with can be found here at the official Forged To Fight website.





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.

