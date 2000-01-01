MapleMegatron Nexus Maximus Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Canada Posts: 2,400

Looks like the owner of Sunrise is buying TRU, maybe they can fix the horrible website and modernize they POS system they use.



"Since its split from the U.S., we've watched the way in which the company has grown and focused on the Canadian customer. Much has been achieved and we're excited to help to drive the business forward."



Nothing was achieved in the past 3 years. At least nothing noticeable.



The deal fairfax made with him (where they only sold day to day operations but keep the real esate) is the type where they still make money if TRU goes belly up. I highly doubt they will fix anything when this is the quote from the new owner:"Since its split from the U.S., we've watched the way in which the company has grown and focused on the Canadian customer. Much has been achieved and we're excited to help to drive the business forward."Nothing was achieved in the past 3 years. At least nothing noticeable.The deal fairfax made with him (where they only sold day to day operations but keep the real esate) is the type where they still make money if TRU goes belly up.