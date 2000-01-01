Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:25 PM   #1
theoneyouknowleast
Toys R Us Canada being Sold!
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/put...r-us-1.6146148


Looks like the owner of Sunrise is buying TRU, maybe they can fix the horrible website and modernize they POS system they use.
Old Today, 02:36 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Toys R Us Canada being Sold!
Also possible resurgence of TRU in the States? Neat
Old Today, 02:48 PM   #3
RNSrobot
Re: Toys R Us Canada being Sold!
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Also possible resurgence of TRU in the States? Neat
Separate companies but yes.
Old Today, 03:02 PM   #4
MapleMegatron
Re: Toys R Us Canada being Sold!
Quote:
Originally Posted by theoneyouknowleast View Post
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/put...r-us-1.6146148


Looks like the owner of Sunrise is buying TRU, maybe they can fix the horrible website and modernize they POS system they use.
I highly doubt they will fix anything when this is the quote from the new owner:

"Since its split from the U.S., we've watched the way in which the company has grown and focused on the Canadian customer. Much has been achieved and we're excited to help to drive the business forward."

Nothing was achieved in the past 3 years. At least nothing noticeable.

The deal fairfax made with him (where they only sold day to day operations but keep the real esate) is the type where they still make money if TRU goes belly up.
Old Today, 03:21 PM   #5
RNSrobot
Re: Toys R Us Canada being Sold!
Quote:
Originally Posted by MapleMegatron View Post
I highly doubt they will fix anything when this is the quote from the new owner:

"Since its split from the U.S., we've watched the way in which the company has grown and focused on the Canadian customer. Much has been achieved and we're excited to help to drive the business forward."

Nothing was achieved in the past 3 years. At least nothing noticeable.

The deal fairfax made with him (where they only sold day to day operations but keep the real esate) is the type where they still make money if TRU goes belly up.
What exactly do you expect them to say? They're going to put a good spin on the sale and the situation. "Yeah our website is ass and shit is sideways, yay?"

And whose to say that despite the clear issues with website, Tru is doing poorly? They don't live or die by transformers sales.
This just corporate talk. Pull your finger outta
