|
X-Transbots Abaddon (Masterpiece Scale G1 Galvatron) Gray Prototype
Third party company X-Transbots, via their*Facebook account
, have shared images of the updated renders of their*MX-4 Abaddon*(Masterpiece Scale Galvatron). This project was*originally announced while back in 2015
, then we saw*updated renders this year
, and now we finally have a complete look at the gray prototype in robot mode. As we can see from the images, X-Transbots is bringing us a very proportioned and cartoon-accurate Galvatron. The images also show that a big (very big) blast effect will also be included. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your » Continue Reading.
The post X-Transbots Abaddon (Masterpiece Scale G1 Galvatron) Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca