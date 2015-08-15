Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
X-Transbots Abaddon (Masterpiece Scale G1 Galvatron) Gray Prototype


Third party company X-Transbots, via their*Facebook account, have shared images of the updated renders of their*MX-4 Abaddon*(Masterpiece Scale Galvatron). This project was*originally announced while back in 2015, then we saw*updated renders this year, and now we finally have a complete look at the gray prototype in robot mode. As we can see from the images, X-Transbots is bringing us a very proportioned and cartoon-accurate Galvatron. The images also show that a big (very big) blast effect will also be included. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots Abaddon (Masterpiece Scale G1 Galvatron) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



