Gabriel Marano To Oversee Hasbro IP At eOne



Entertainment One (eOne) has expanded its management roster with the addition of*Gabriel Marano, who will oversee the development of Hasbro’s Intellectual Property including Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers. “I’m thrilled to return to my studio roots to help shape eOne’s impressive development slate and especially excited to be working with the amazing Hasbro IP,” said Mr. Marano. “I have grown up with so many of these properties and can’t wait to bring them to life. I’m looking forward to working with Mike Lombardo, Pancho Mansfield, and the tremendous creative talent across the company.” In addition to his role in



The post Gabriel Marano To Oversee Hasbro IP At eOne appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





