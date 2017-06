View Poll Results : Will you see The Last Knight? Yes, in theatre, on opening night, or within the first week. 2 33.33% Yes, in theatre, when the opening hype has diminished. 2 33.33% Yes, in theatre, but if someone else I know is looking for someone to go with. 0 0% Yes, but onLine, if/when I can find it and watch it for free. 1 16.67% Yes, when available on Netflix or on video (DVD/BluRay). 1 16.67% No. 0 0%

Today, 12:02 PM #1 steamwhistle Armada Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 666 Will you see The Last Knight? Will you see The Last Knight ?

"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."

Feedback thread: __________________"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle Today, 12:18 PM #2 Nocturn Riff from "Into the Void" Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 4,548 Re: Will you see The Last Knight? After the hype. I can't stand crowds anywhere, much less at the theatre.



I'm fully in the camp of believing these movies are crap however they are crap best viewed on a huge screen. I will eventually see it once just to fulfill my toy-related curiosities, so I try and maximize that experience with IMAX etc. It's what I've done for the past three films, and it works for me. Today, 12:19 PM #3 optimusb39 Cybertron Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,130 Re: Will you see The Last Knight? Hate to say it. But drspite the headache iducing nausea associated with bay films i still like to see them. I can safely say that bayvwrse is a sepwrate reality from real transformer and allow myself to enjoy them from that perspective. But im sure as hell bot paying $30 for deluxe scale transformers toys from this movie!!! Today, 12:23 PM #4 Dynamo.Dave Too close for missiles Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 601 Re: Will you see The Last Knight? Yep, got my VIP tix.

