Transformers The Last Knight 360 Degree Interactive Video

As we march towards next week's Transformers The Last Knight release, the promotional onslaught continues!* Check out a pretty cool behind the scenes video from various sets during filming showing the action in 360 degrees.* You can control the view right in the player below and see what was going on from any angle you want!* The video features scenes from the Medieval sets, shots in London and more!