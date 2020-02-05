|
Paralizing Toyz Soft Vinyl Jetron Figure Available At Wonderfest 2020
Via*????????????? on Twitter
*we can report that the new*Paralizing Toyz Soft Vinyl Jetron Figure*available at Wonderfest 2020 in Japan. This is a special redeco of the Yutani Shouten soft vinyl Starscream figure
which was a Wonderfest 2018 exclusive. Now both brands collaborate to offer this “Jetron” or Seeker clone based on the generic Heroes Of Cybertron purple seekers trio included in the OTCC 2003 exclusive “Air Warrior” pack (as stated in*Yutani Shouten Instagram
) together with Starscream, Skywarp and Thundercracker. This figure will be available this weekend at Paralizing Toyz booth in Wonderfest 2020 in Japan. Click on the » Continue Reading.
