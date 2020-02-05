Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,151

Transformers Studio Series Wave 4 Leader Class Out At UK Retail



Good news for fellow Studio Series collectors in the UK. 2005 Boards member*Prescient*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 4 Leader Class*is out at UK retail. SS-55 Constructicon Scavenger and SS-56 DOTM Shockwave were spotted at*Forbidden Planet stores. Time to check you nearest store to try to grab them. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Good news for fellow Studio Series collectors in the UK. 2005 Boards member*Prescient*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 4 Leader Class*is out at UK retail. SS-55 Constructicon Scavenger and SS-56 DOTM Shockwave were spotted at*Forbidden Planet stores. Time to check you nearest store to try to grab them. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 4 Leader Class Out At UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.