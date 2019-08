War For Cybertron Siege 35 Anniversary Cell-Shaded Optimus Prime And Megatron Additio

Via some Ebay listings *we can share new stock images of the upcoming*War For Cybertron Siege 35 Anniversary Cell-Shaded Optimus Prime And Megatron*for your viewing pleasure. These special versions of the Voyager Siege toys feature a very nice cell-shaded finishing that made them look as if they were taken from a classic animated cartoon. We are sure this deco will really please your optics. Check out all the images after the jump, and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards. Interested in these new figures for your collection? Look for a pre-order in our sponsors links below.