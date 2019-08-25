Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,318
War For Cybertron Siege 35 Anniversary Cell-Shaded Optimus Prime And Megatron Additio


Via some Ebay listings*we can share new stock images of the upcoming*War For Cybertron Siege 35 Anniversary Cell-Shaded Optimus Prime And Megatron*for your viewing pleasure. These special versions of the Voyager Siege toys feature a very nice cell-shaded finishing that made them look as if they were taken from a classic animated cartoon. We are sure this deco will really please your optics. Check out all the images after the jump, and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards. Interested in these new figures for your collection? Look for a pre-order in our sponsors links below. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post War For Cybertron Siege 35 Anniversary Cell-Shaded Optimus Prime And Megatron Additional Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
