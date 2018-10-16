Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFcon Chicago 2018 convention exclusive X-Transbots Crackup B1


TFcon is happy to announce a very special exclusive figure available from*Toy Dojo. A homage to the very first convention exclusive, this*X-Transbots Crackup B1*figure is sure to break down any bot who gets in his way. You will go Berserkar when you see this 90s retro paintjob combined with an amazing MP scale articulation, rubber tires, and diecast parts. It truly is an exclusive of tubular 90s epic proportions. Toy Dojo is overwhelmingly excited to bring this 2nd Generation exclusive to TFcon Chicago 2018. As big of a hit as the first X-Transbots Crackup figure was with the fan &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Chicago 2018 convention exclusive X-Transbots Crackup B1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
TRUCKvsGUN
Re: TFcon Chicago 2018 convention exclusive X-Transbots Crackup B1
Ugh, it's so horribly garish. I need this for my planned G2 shelf.
