|
TFcon Chicago 2018 convention exclusive X-Transbots Crackup B1
TFcon is happy to announce a very special exclusive figure available from*Toy Dojo
. A homage to the very first convention exclusive, this*X-Transbots Crackup B1*figure is sure to break down any bot who gets in his way. You will go Berserkar when you see this 90s retro paintjob combined with an amazing MP scale articulation, rubber tires, and diecast parts. It truly is an exclusive of tubular 90s epic proportions. Toy Dojo is overwhelmingly excited to bring this 2nd Generation exclusive to TFcon Chicago 2018. As big of a hit as the first X-Transbots Crackup figure was with the fan » Continue Reading.
