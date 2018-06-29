|
Generation 1 voice actor Bud Davis to attend TFcon Chicago 2018
TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers voice actor Bud Davis to TFcon Chicago 2018 for his first ever convention appearance. The voices of Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon. Mr. Davis will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. Bud Davis is presented by Ages Three and Up
. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the » Continue Reading.
