Yesterday, 11:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Warrior Class Deadlock And Gnaw Sp


Thanks to our very own newsie Matty*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Warrior Class Deadlock And Gnaw were spotted At US Retail. New Warrior class molds Deadlock and Gnaw were found at*Target in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Time to check your nearest Target for some new Cyberverse toys! Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Warrior Class Deadlock And Gnaw Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



