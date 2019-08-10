Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,236

Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Warrior Class Deadlock And Gnaw Sp



Thanks to our very own newsie Matty*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Warrior Class Deadlock And Gnaw were spotted At US Retail. New Warrior class molds Deadlock and Gnaw were found at*Target in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Time to check your nearest Target for some new Cyberverse toys! Happy hunting!



