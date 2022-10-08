Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Cosplay Female Human Optimus Prime Cosplay
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:22 AM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 375
Cool Female Human Optimus Prime Cosplay
Ready for Halloween!


My Fiancee Samie wanted to do her version of this statue. Its super fun!



She even had the necklace!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 51GKzxBJl2L._AC_SL1500_.jpg Views: 8 Size: 47.9 KB ID: 52731   Click image for larger version Name: 20221008_195630.jpg Views: 9 Size: 94.5 KB ID: 52732   Click image for larger version Name: 20221008_195728.jpg Views: 7 Size: 92.4 KB ID: 52733   Click image for larger version Name: 20221008_195818.jpg Views: 6 Size: 90.1 KB ID: 52734  
__________________
Jonnydark is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
cosplay, optimus prime

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.