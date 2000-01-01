Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:14 AM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,545
MISB Amazon Special edition Titan Return DELUXE Repugnus -- $40
Bought this but don't really feel I need it since I have the Fans Hobby monster team already, so let it go for even price.

It's still in the brown Amazon brown packaging, so for sure MISB.

I will just link a picture from online here.





sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
