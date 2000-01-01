xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,545

MISB Amazon Special edition Titan Return DELUXE Repugnus -- $40



It's still in the brown Amazon brown packaging, so for sure MISB.



I will just link a picture from online here.











Bought this but don't really feel I need it since I have the Fans Hobby monster team already, so let it go for even price.It's still in the brown Amazon brown packaging, so for sure MISB.I will just link a picture from online here.



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________