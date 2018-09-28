|
Transformers The Last Knight Megatron Premium Scale Collectible Figure By 3A
Via 3A Collectibles Facebook account
*we have our fist look their impressive*Transformers The Last Knight Megatron Premium Scale Collectible Figure. One of the best designs from The Last Knight, this figure will stans 19-inches tall with impressive 70 points of articulation for any display purposes, and premium finishing as usual with other 3A figures we have seen previously. Pre-orders for this item are expected by October, 2nd. We still have*no specific price point yet, but be sure to come back for more information once it’s available, since* we should expect all the accessories*and extra parts to be revealed soon. You » Continue Reading.
