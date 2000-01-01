If there was one thing that really drove me crazy with the siege figures, it's the empty sockets.
But also, it's the lack of accessories, and many seems to suffer from lack of his shoulder cannons or such, with Prowl being an absolute miss.
The 3rd parties I've seen just didn't look right to me... too big, silly looking even.
Then I saw something that hit me as an absolutely simple, cheap and perfect solution!!
With the wave 1 target masters on sale, I realized that Firedrive's dual cannon would be perfect in size, shape, length and even color... so at 6$ that used my pocket change, I went and got myself a spare/extra one.
It took my wire cutters, being delicate and patient, and separated the cannons and was quite happy to see that this would work. the width of the round connectors were perfect, but the curves were too big, but not by much.. a gentle and easy squeeze with plyers and they were the right size and fits perfectly!