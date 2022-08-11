Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Fan Stream Announced for August 16th
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,754
Transformers Fan Stream Announced for August 16th


Via their Twitter, Hasbro Pulse have announced that a new Transformers Fan Stream will be taking place next Tuesday, August 16th: “#Transformers fans, #RollOut and onto our YouTube channel on August 16th at 11:00am ET for an exciting #HasbroPulse #Fanstream! Join the #Bots on the Transformers team as they take to the stream to bring YOU exciting franchise and product news, reveals, and pre-order information!” Presumably we will be seeing the alt-modes and accessories for SDCC’s Legacy reveals, and perhaps some other things like Studio Series or Shattered Glass. Sound off on what you’re hoping to see in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Fan Stream Announced for August 16th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.