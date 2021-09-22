Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,180

TFW2005 Coverage Of Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference



Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, CFO Deb Thomas, and eOne CEO Darren Throop attended*Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference this morning. During the event, Mr. Goldner stated that some toys will be delayed by a quarter due to prevailing logistic concerns. He explained that as an example, a toy that was supposed to release in quarter 3 will be pushed to quarter 4 (late 2021 – early 2022). However, the company did not specify which toys will experience this delay. On a happier note, Brian Goldner stated that they are seeing gradual ease in the situation. The toy giant is using



