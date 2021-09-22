Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Coverage Of Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference


Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, CFO Deb Thomas, and eOne CEO Darren Throop attended*Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference this morning. During the event, Mr. Goldner stated that some toys will be delayed by a quarter due to prevailing logistic concerns. He explained that as an example, a toy that was supposed to release in quarter 3 will be pushed to quarter 4 (late 2021 – early 2022). However, the company did not specify which toys will experience this delay. On a happier note, Brian Goldner stated that they are seeing gradual ease in the situation.

The post TFW2005 Coverage Of Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



