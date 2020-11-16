Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers X-Men Collaborative Announced


The official Transformers Instagram page just teased what’s “neXt” in the collaborative crossovers line. Joining Ectotron, Gigawatt and Maverick is the merry band of mutants known as the X-Men! The image features the X-Men’s main mode of transportation, the Blackbird. While that’s not confirming what this will be, it’s a good indicator. Speculate on the 2005 Boards on what this next Crossover figure could be and what the addition of this comic related franchise could bring about in the future of the Crossovers line.

