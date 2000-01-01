Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Top 10 transformers with Red and or Green Color Schemes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:13 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,768
Top 10 transformers with Red and or Green Color Schemes
Though slightly later than usual this week, here is the Top 10 list for the top transformers with Red and/or Green color schemes, as suggested by Tffangeek and in honor of the holidays!

https://youtu.be/inzTif3EK5k
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Rhinox 100% Complete
Transformers
G1 Transformers Soundwave MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Tracks MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Electronic Voice Changer MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.