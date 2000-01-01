Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Wanted Items
WTB: genuine Masterpiece Prowl
Today, 08:21 AM
Hook
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Gatineau, Québec
Posts: 238
WTB: genuine Masterpiece Prowl
Looking for Masterpiece Prowl. Can be Hasbro or Takara, MIB or loose, 100% complete or missing weapons. As long as it's genuine and not a KO!
PM offers!
-=My feedback thread=-
Hook
Today, 08:57 AM
PrimeCron
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 2,894
Re: WTB: genuine Masterpiece Prowl
Hook
Hook
Looking for Masterpiece Prowl. Can be Hasbro or Takara, MIB or loose, 100% complete or missing weapons. As long as it's genuine and not a KO!
PM offers!
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=69935
Good Luck!!
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!
Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
PrimeCron
Today, 09:40 AM
Hook
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Gatineau, Québec
Posts: 238
Re: WTB: genuine Masterpiece Prowl
Wow, thanks!
-=My feedback thread=-
Hook
