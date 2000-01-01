Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:21 AM   #1
Hook
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Gatineau, Québec
Posts: 238
WTB: genuine Masterpiece Prowl
Looking for Masterpiece Prowl. Can be Hasbro or Takara, MIB or loose, 100% complete or missing weapons. As long as it's genuine and not a KO!

PM offers!
Today, 08:57 AM   #2
PrimeCron
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 2,894
Re: WTB: genuine Masterpiece Prowl
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=69935

Good Luck!!
Today, 09:40 AM   #3
Hook
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Gatineau, Québec
Posts: 238
Re: WTB: genuine Masterpiece Prowl
Wow, thanks!
