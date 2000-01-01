Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Top 10 Most Important/ Quintessential G1 Epiosdes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:45 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,746
Top 10 Most Important/ Quintessential G1 Epiosdes
As voted on by fans all across social media, here is the list video of the Top 10 most important/quintessential Transformers G1 episodes. THESE are the must-see ones.

https://youtu.be/-SieKI5q1uc
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS G2 PRIME OF JUSTICE TRF-13 OPTIMUS SEALED NEW
Transformers
2003 Hasbro Transformers Energon Robots in Disguise Starscream (Black) NEW
Transformers
Transformers Takara Hybrid Style Convoy T.H.S. 02 Optimus Prime NEW
Transformers
Lot Vintage Transformers For Restoration or for Parts
Transformers
MegaHouse Variable Action Hi-Spec GALVION Transformers Circus-1 Complete
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT 17 ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA,ENERGON & more
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.