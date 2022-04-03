Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Toys "Screen To Toy" Development Process I


We have something really nice to share with you. Hasbro Transformers Design Manager Sam Smith have been updating his Instagram account with a series of images which show the development process of the popular Studio Series Bumblebee Movie toys from sketches, concept art, CAD model to the final physical toy. A great view of all the creative process to bring us the characters from the screen to as transforming figure. We have images of Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Arcee, Wheeljack, Brawn, Soundwave, Ratchet, Ironhide, Starscream, Thrust, and Shockwave as well as comments and trivia about the design process for each of them.

The post Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Toys “Screen To Toy” Development Process Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



