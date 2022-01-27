TFNation shares another
2022 guest announcement: artist and writer Nick Roche. Roche has been working with giant robots for a long time on the UK fan then professional scene, and is one half of the acclaimed Last Stand of the Wreckers mini-series (and the full half for the two following arcs, Sins and Requiem). He has since been poached by Marvel comics for stints on Death’s Head, Machine Man, Iron Man, Avengers, and has worked on creator owned comics such as Monster Motors and most recently the Irish horror/family life series Scarenthood. He may or may not be working » Continue Reading.
The post Nick Roche To Attend TFNation 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...