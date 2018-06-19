Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,479

New Rescue Bots 3-Pack Listed on Amazon



Thanks to 2005 Boards*Dilbertron for sharing a new Amazon listing for a new*Rescue Bots 3-Pack. This 3-pack includes new redecos of Rescue Bots Energize Optimus Prime (silver weapon, no clear parts) and*Rescue Bots Energize Chase (silver weapon). The set also includes an unchanged*Rescue Bots Energize Heatwave.* You can find the Amazon listing



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.