Super_Megatron
New Rescue Bots 3-Pack Listed on Amazon


Thanks to 2005 Boards*Dilbertron for sharing a new Amazon listing for a new*Rescue Bots 3-Pack. This 3-pack includes new redecos of Rescue Bots Energize Optimus Prime (silver weapon, no clear parts) and*Rescue Bots Energize Chase (silver weapon). The set also includes an unchanged*Rescue Bots Energize Heatwave.* You can find the Amazon listing here*for*$44.99 plus shipping. You can check out the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

The post New Rescue Bots 3-Pack Listed on Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



