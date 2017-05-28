Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TakaraTomy TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime Revealed


Thanks to an images shared by Facebook user Stanley Cheung, we got to see pages of “Telebi Magazine” from Japan that showed off TakaraTomy’s Leader Class TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime. This version of the Optimus Prime figure appears to be a modified version of AD-31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime from TakaraTomy’s Lost Age toyline. Modification include part of back section of the truck that turns into the “Over Shield” and also the addition of a clip that allows the “Temenos Sword” to be stored on the back of the robot. In addition of the aforementioned weapons, the figure &#187; Continue Reading.

