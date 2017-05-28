Thanks to an images shared by Facebook user Stanley Cheung
, we got to see pages of “Telebi Magazine” from Japan that showed off TakaraTomy’s Leader Class TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime. This version of the Optimus Prime figure appears to be a modified version of AD-31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime
from TakaraTomy’s Lost Age toyline. Modification include part of back section of the truck that turns into the “Over Shield” and also the addition of a clip that allows the “Temenos Sword” to be stored on the back of the robot. In addition of the aforementioned weapons, the figure » Continue Reading.
