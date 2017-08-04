|
Generation 1 voice actor Jack Angel to attend TFcon DC 2017
TFcon is honored to welcome veteran voice actor Jack Angel
to TFcon DC 2017 for a rare convention appearance. The voices of Astrotrain, Breakdown, Cyclonus, Omega Supreme, Ramjet, Smokescreen and Ultra Magnus in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon; he is also known to GIJOE fans as the voice of Wet Suit and Super Friends fans as the voices of Flash, Hawkman and Samurai. Mr. Angel will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention. Jack Angel is presented by The Chosen Prime
