The Last Knight Reveal the Shield Optimus Prime Out at US Retail ? as a Toys R Us exc
The store exclusive Transformers The Last Knight Reveal the Shield Optimus Prime has been released at US retail. This figure was touted as a part of the Target exclusive Reveal the Shield series, and while it remains a Reveal the Shield branded figure, it has now been found at Toys R Us. This is more than a simple mistake, as the figure has a “only at Toys R Us” sticker on it. We’re not sure if this means the figure is now a Toys R Us exclusive, or if Toys R Us and Target are sharing this one as an » Continue Reading.
