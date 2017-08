TFNation 2017 exclusive Bearricade Teddy Bear

TFNation have announced a new exclusive for their 2017 convention. Following on from last year’s Arbearlus, this year, TFNation is offering Bearricade – an evil Decepticub, whose motto is “to paw-nish and enslave”. Priced at £15.00, this cuddly incarnation of Barricade sports a police T-Shirt and is up for preorder now. For more information on how to order this bear, check out the TFNation homepage . TFNation 2017 will be taking place next weekend, August 11 – 13, 2017, at the*Hilton Birmingham Metropole*in*Birmingham*in the*UK. Guests will include*voice actors*Venus Terzo*(Beast Wars Blackarachnia),*Hal Rayle*(Generation 1 Snarl and Shrapnel) and*Maggie Roswell*(Maude Flanders), and*Mark » Continue Reading. The post TFNation 2017 exclusive Bearricade Teddy Bear appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM