|
TFNation 2017 exclusive Bearricade Teddy Bear
TFNation have announced a new exclusive for their 2017 convention. Following on from last year’s Arbearlus, this year, TFNation is offering Bearricade – an evil Decepticub, whose motto is “to paw-nish and enslave”. Priced at £15.00, this cuddly incarnation of Barricade sports a police T-Shirt and is up for preorder now. For more information on how to order this bear, check out the TFNation homepage
. TFNation 2017 will be taking place next weekend, August 11 13, 2017, at the*Hilton Birmingham Metropole*in*Birmingham*in the*UK. Guests will include*voice actors*Venus Terzo*(Beast Wars Blackarachnia),*Hal Rayle*(Generation 1 Snarl and Shrapnel) and*Maggie Roswell*(Maude Flanders), and*Mark » Continue Reading.
The post TFNation 2017 exclusive Bearricade Teddy Bear
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.