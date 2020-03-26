|
Transformers Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime In-hand images
Courtesy of Yenting Lai at TFND – Transformers Never Die
*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime. Sentinel Prime (now labeled as a Decepticon) is part of the upciming Studio Series Wave 9 Voyager togeter with Studio Series ROTF Scrapper. This figure looks really nice, featuring a great movie-accurate sculpt in both modes. Robot mode shows a very compact backpack compared to the previous Dark Of The Moon Leader class toy.While Sentinel comes with his twin swords, the battle shield has not been included on this release. Click on the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime In-hand images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca