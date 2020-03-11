Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,378

Transformers War For Cybertron Siege: Hasbro Stop-Motion Video



The official Hasbro YouTube account have uploaded a new and impressive Transformers War For Cybertron Siege stop motion video featuring Sideswipe,*Skytread,*Cog, Optimus Prime, Megatron and Micromasters*Storm Cloud and Visper. We are sure your optics will be pleased with this video, full of action, battles and showing off all the Siege gimmicks. Watch the video below and some screencaps after the jump, and then join the discussion on the 2005 boards!



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.