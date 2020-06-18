|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 Optimus Prime Hot Rod And Hot Hot Shot
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Rookbartley*for sharing in our forums his sighting of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 Optimus Prime Hot Rod And Hot Hot*F1 at US retail. We had seen stock images of these figures
while back in June. Now these new molds were spotted at*Walmart in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Great gifts for young Rescue Bots fans. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 Optimus Prime Hot Rod And Hot Hot Shot F1 at US Retail.
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca