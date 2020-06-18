Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 Optimus Prime Hot Rod And Hot Hot Shot


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Rookbartley*for sharing in our forums his sighting of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 Optimus Prime Hot Rod And Hot Hot*F1 at US retail. We had seen stock images of these figures while back in June. Now these new molds were spotted at*Walmart in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Great gifts for young Rescue Bots fans. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 5 Optimus Prime Hot Rod And Hot Hot Shot F1 at US Retail. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



