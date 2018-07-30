|
Flame Toys: New York Comic Con Metaverse Bugbite Event Exclusive Model Kit
Attention Flame Toys
Transformers model kit collectors, New York Comic Con announced an incoming addition to the line: Flame Toys is proud to present Bugbite! This amazing Event Exclusive model kit is available 10/8 for $37 at Bluefinbrands.com
Stay tuned on the 2005 boards for more Transformers news from the New York Comic Con online Metaverse
event!  
