Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys: New York Comic Con Metaverse Bugbite Event Exclusive Model Kit
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,512
Flame Toys: New York Comic Con Metaverse Bugbite Event Exclusive Model Kit


Attention Flame Toys Transformers model kit collectors, New York Comic Con announced an incoming addition to the line: Flame Toys is proud to present Bugbite! This amazing Event Exclusive model kit is available 10/8 for $37 at Bluefinbrands.com Stay tuned on the 2005 boards for more Transformers news from the New York Comic Con online Metaverse event! &#160;

The post Flame Toys: New York Comic Con Metaverse Bugbite Event Exclusive Model Kit appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Deluxe Class Cheetor Complete, Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Classics Generations - Deluxe RATCHET and IRONHIDE - Loose
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations G1 Platinum Edition Seeker Squadron NEW Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations GEARS with Eclipse 30th Legends
Transformers
Lot Of Transformers DOTM Powerglide Backfire And Optimus Plus Instructions
Transformers
transformers g1 slag
Transformers
Transformers G1 Original Astrotrain Vintage '85 Decepticon Triple Changer Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.