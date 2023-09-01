RavageX-9 Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: nation's capital Posts: 171

BIG NEWS: Hasbro Pulse flat/free shipping to Canada!



* $6.99 shipping on all orders below $75

* Free shipping on all orders $75 more

(I saw it here first, not that there's any exclusivity on that news REJOICE! (and the timing during two sales couldn't be better!)

https://twitter.com/ARCTIC_ST0RM/sta...75147535233351