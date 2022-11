Possible First Promo Poster For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer?

Several posters have been spotted ; linking to the recent rumor of the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 1st Trailer. The posters feature Autobot and Maximal logos with a QR code. Scanning the code would take the user to the Paramount Pictures UK YouTube channel. If these posters are not a part of an elaborate hoax, it is likely that the rumor is true. December 1st it is then.