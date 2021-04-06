|
Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Figures Images
Japanese company Cutie 1 Toys have revealed, via their social media channels
, images of their new officially licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers figures.* These representations of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron are stylized as button-eyed dolls. They are made of*soft vinyl and each figure stands about 4.5 inches/12.00 cm. They are part of the Cutie 1 line which has worked with several other franchises before. A very original and unique design for sure. Pricing and release date are yet to be revealed, but you can click on the bar now to see the mirrored images on this news post. » Continue Reading.
