Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,356
Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Figures Images


Japanese company Cutie 1 Toys have revealed, via their social media channels, images of their new officially licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers figures.* These representations of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron are stylized as button-eyed dolls. They are made of*soft vinyl and each figure stands about 4.5 inches/12.00 cm. They are part of the Cutie 1 line which has worked with several other franchises before. A very original and unique design for sure. Pricing and release date are yet to be revealed, but you can click on the bar now to see the mirrored images on this news post.

The post Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Figures Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 01:26 PM   #2
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,291
Re: Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Figures Images
Heh
