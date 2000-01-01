Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:41 PM   #1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Thanks to board member Primetyme for letting us know that Siege Deluxe Wave 4 figures has been found at a ToysRus in the downtown Toronto area.

This latest wave of the Siege Line includes: Autobot Impactor, Autobot Mirage and Barricade

Happy Hunting!
Old Today, 08:45 PM   #2
TriBlurr
Generation 2
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
still haven't seen wave 2 here
Old Today, 09:15 PM   #3
GotBot
Classic
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by TriBlurr View Post
still haven't seen wave 2 here
Really? Mount Pearl and TRU has wave 2 and Hamlyn Road has wave 3. I dob't understand distribution at all.
Old Today, 09:23 PM   #4
TriBlurr
Generation 2
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Seen wave two in Stephenville which is like a hours drive from here. Haven't seen any deluxes past wave one here in Corner Brook.
Old Today, 09:28 PM   #5
ngnaw
Robot in Disguise
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ultra Maverick View Post
Thanks to board member Primetyme for letting us know that Siege Deluxe Wave 4 figures has been found at a ToysRus in the downtown Toronto area.

This latest wave of the Siege Line includes: Autobot Impactor, Autobot Mirage and Barricade

Happy Hunting!
That's not a Toys R Us price tag... That's Walmart...
Old Today, 09:33 PM   #6
The7thParallel
Animated
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
And it was in northern Scarborough.
