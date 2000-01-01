Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Today, 08:41 PM
#
1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,063
War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Thanks to board member Primetyme for letting us know that Siege Deluxe Wave 4 figures has been found at a ToysRus in the downtown Toronto area.
This latest wave of the Siege Line includes: Autobot Impactor, Autobot Mirage and Barricade
Happy Hunting!
Ultra Maverick
Today, 08:45 PM
#
2
TriBlurr
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 189
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
still haven't seen wave 2 here
TriBlurr
Today, 09:15 PM
#
3
GotBot
Classic
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,377
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Originally Posted by
TriBlurr
still haven't seen wave 2 here
Really? Mount Pearl and TRU has wave 2 and Hamlyn Road has wave 3. I dob't understand distribution at all.
GotBot
Today, 09:23 PM
#
4
TriBlurr
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 189
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Seen wave two in Stephenville which is like a hours drive from here. Haven't seen any deluxes past wave one here in Corner Brook.
TriBlurr
Today, 09:28 PM
#
5
ngnaw
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 502
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
Originally Posted by
Ultra Maverick
Thanks to board member Primetyme for letting us know that Siege Deluxe Wave 4 figures has been found at a ToysRus in the downtown Toronto area.
This latest wave of the Siege Line includes: Autobot Impactor, Autobot Mirage and Barricade
Happy Hunting!
That's not a Toys R Us price tag... That's Walmart...
Today, 09:33 PM
#
6
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,809
Re: War for Cybertron Siege Wave 4 Deluxe figures spotted in Canada
And it was in northern Scarborough.
The7thParallel
